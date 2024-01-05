Marlboro County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Marlboro County, South Carolina is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Marlboro County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Darlington High School at Marlboro County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bennettsville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
