Lancaster County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
In Lancaster County, South Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lancaster County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Andrew Jackson High School at Buford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- Conference: 2A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
