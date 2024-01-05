The Carolina Hurricanes (21-13-4) -- who've won four in a row -- visit the Washington Capitals (18-12-6) on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Tune in to ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT to see the match unfold as the Hurricanes and Capitals square off.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Hurricanes vs Capitals Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/17/2023 Hurricanes Capitals 2-1 (F/SO) WAS

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes rank 15th in goals against, allowing 116 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.

The Hurricanes' 129 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 35 15 28 43 22 17 54% Seth Jarvis 38 13 14 27 13 24 43.6% Martin Necas 38 9 17 26 13 14 34.7% Michael Bunting 37 9 17 26 18 12 35.3% Brady Skjei 38 6 18 24 13 16 -

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals' total of 104 goals conceded (2.9 per game) is eighth in the league.

The Capitals' 85 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Capitals have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.0 goals per game (20 total) over that span.

Capitals Key Players