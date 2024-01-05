How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (21-13-4) -- who've won four in a row -- visit the Washington Capitals (18-12-6) on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
Tune in to ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT to see the match unfold as the Hurricanes and Capitals square off.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Hurricanes vs Capitals Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Capitals Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|Capitals
|2-1 (F/SO) WAS
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes rank 15th in goals against, allowing 116 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.
- The Hurricanes' 129 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|35
|15
|28
|43
|22
|17
|54%
|Seth Jarvis
|38
|13
|14
|27
|13
|24
|43.6%
|Martin Necas
|38
|9
|17
|26
|13
|14
|34.7%
|Michael Bunting
|37
|9
|17
|26
|18
|12
|35.3%
|Brady Skjei
|38
|6
|18
|24
|13
|16
|-
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals' total of 104 goals conceded (2.9 per game) is eighth in the league.
- The Capitals' 85 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Capitals have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.0 goals per game (20 total) over that span.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|36
|8
|16
|24
|21
|13
|0%
|Dylan Strome
|36
|13
|9
|22
|14
|18
|51.6%
|John Carlson
|36
|2
|18
|20
|48
|23
|-
|Tom Wilson
|36
|11
|8
|19
|27
|27
|29.6%
|Aliaksei Protas
|35
|3
|15
|18
|17
|19
|33.3%
