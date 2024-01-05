The Carolina Hurricanes' (21-13-4) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for a Friday, January 5 game against the Washington Capitals (18-12-6) at Capital One Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury T.J. Oshie RW Out Lower Body Sonny Milano LW Out Upper Body Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip Charlie Lindgren G Out Upper Body

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Hurricanes Season Insights

The Hurricanes score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (129 total, 3.4 per game).

Their +13 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.

Capitals Season Insights

With 85 goals (2.4 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.

Washington gives up 2.9 goals per game (104 total), the eighth-fewest in the league.

With a goal differential of -19, they are 27th in the league.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-175) Capitals (+145) 6

