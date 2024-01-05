United Center is where the Chicago Bulls (15-21) and Charlotte Hornets (8-24) will go head to head on Friday at 8:00 PM ET. DeMar DeRozan and Terry Rozier are players to watch for the Bulls and Hornets, respectively.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Bulls

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: BSSE, NBCS-CHI+

Hornets' Last Game

On Tuesday, in their most recent game, the Hornets topped the Kings 111-104. With 34 points, Rozier was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terry Rozier 34 3 6 1 2 3 Miles Bridges 27 5 3 1 2 3 P.J. Washington 17 4 4 1 0 3

Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info

Hornets Players to Watch

Rozier's averages for the season are 24.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.

Miles Bridges averages 20 points, 7.1 boards and 3 assists, making 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

P.J. Washington's numbers for the season are 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 42.7% of his shots from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

The Hornets get 14.9 points per game from Brandon Miller, plus 3.8 boards and 2.2 assists.

The Hornets get 12.7 points per game from Mark Williams, plus 9.7 boards and 1.2 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Miles Bridges 18.2 6.8 3.1 0.9 0.8 1.9 Terry Rozier 19.5 3.5 5.1 1.1 0.3 2.1 Nick Richards 10.2 8.3 1.3 0.6 1.2 0 P.J. Washington 11 4.7 1.8 1.1 0.3 1.3 Brandon Miller 12.1 2.5 1.8 0.4 0.4 1.8

