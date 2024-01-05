Player prop bet odds for Terry Rozier and others are listed when the Chicago Bulls host the Charlotte Hornets at United Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI+

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -143) 7.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -154)

The 23.5-point over/under for Rozier on Friday is 0.6 lower than his scoring average.

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 3.5).

Rozier averages 7.1 assists, 0.4 less than his over/under on Friday.

Rozier averages 2.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Friday.

Miles Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: +112)

Friday's over/under for Miles Bridges is 20.5 points. That's 0.5 more than his season average of 20.

He has collected 7.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).

Bridges' season-long assist average -- three per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

Bridges' two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

