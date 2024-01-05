The Chicago Bulls (15-21) play the Charlotte Hornets (8-24) on January 5, 2024.

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bulls have allowed to their opponents.

Charlotte is 6-11 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

The Bulls are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 18th.

The Hornets score an average of 110 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 112.1 the Bulls allow.

When it scores more than 112.1 points, Charlotte is 7-9.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hornets are not as good offensively, averaging 109.1 points per game, compared to 110.9 on the road. But they are better defensively, giving up 119 points per game at home, compared to 121.9 on the road.

In 2023-24 Charlotte is allowing 2.9 fewer points per game at home (119) than on the road (121.9).

This year the Hornets are picking up fewer assists at home (24.9 per game) than on the road (25.6).

Hornets Injuries