The Charlotte Hornets (8-24) have four players on the injury report for their matchup against the Chicago Bulls (15-21) at United Center on Friday, January 5 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Hornets came out on top in their most recent matchup 111-104 against the Kings on Tuesday. In the Hornets' win, Terry Rozier led the way with 34 points (adding three rebounds and six assists).

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg LaMelo Ball PG Out Ankle 24.7 5.5 8.2 Mark Williams C Questionable Back 12.7 9.7 1.2 Gordon Hayward SF Out Calf 14.5 4.7 4.6

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee), Zach LaVine: Out (Foot), Torrey Craig: Out (Foot), Nikola Vucevic: Out (Groin), Onuralp Bitim: Out (Nose)

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI+

Watch this game on Fubo

