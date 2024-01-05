The Chicago Bulls (15-21) take on the Charlotte Hornets (8-24) as 8.5-point favorites on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CHI+. The over/under is set at 224.5 in the matchup.

Hornets vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI+

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -8.5 224.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has played 20 games this season that have gone over 224.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Charlotte's games this season has been 230.6, 6.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Charlotte has a 14-18-0 record against the spread this year.

The Hornets have been victorious in seven, or 24.1%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Charlotte has won two of its 14 games, or 14.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +280 on the moneyline.

Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 26.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info

Hornets vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 15 41.7% 109.3 219.3 112.1 232.7 221.8 Hornets 20 62.5% 110 219.3 120.6 232.7 229.2

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte is 5-5 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its past 10 games.

The Hornets have gone over the total in three of their last 10 contests.

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .467 (7-8-0). Away, it is .412 (7-10-0).

The Hornets' 110 points per game are just 2.1 fewer points than the 112.1 the Bulls allow to opponents.

Charlotte is 9-7 against the spread and 7-9 overall when it scores more than 112.1 points.

Hornets vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Hornets and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 14-18 8-8 17-15 Bulls 17-19 0-0 18-18

Hornets vs. Bulls Point Insights

Hornets Bulls 110 Points Scored (PG) 109.3 27 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 9-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-0 7-9 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 120.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.1 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 2-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-5 1-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-4

