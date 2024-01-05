Hornets vs. Bulls January 5 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (7-19), on Friday, January 5, 2024 at United Center, play the Chicago Bulls (13-17). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.
Hornets vs. Bulls Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI, BSSE
Hornets Players to Watch
- Terry Rozier generates 23.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game for the Hornets.
- On a per-game basis, Gordon Hayward gives the Hornets 15 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Hornets are receiving 15 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Brandon Miller this year.
- P.J. Washington gets the Hornets 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while posting 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- The Hornets are receiving 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Mark Williams this season.
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic averages 16.6 points, 10.3 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the field and 27.6% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made treys per game.
- DeMar DeRozan puts up 22.3 points, 3.7 boards and 5.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.9 blocks.
- Coby White averages 17.6 points, 4.1 boards and 4.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Patrick Williams averages 10 points, 4.2 boards and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Andre Drummond averages 6.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
Hornets vs. Bulls Stat Comparison
|Bulls
|Hornets
|110.5
|Points Avg.
|111
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|121.6
|45.5%
|Field Goal %
|47%
|37%
|Three Point %
|35.5%
