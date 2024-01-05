Greenville County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Greenville County, South Carolina, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greenville County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southside Christian High School at First Presbyterian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: GREENVILLE, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillcrest High School at Boiling Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Boiling Springs, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mauldin High School at Byrnes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Duncan, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville Tech Charter High School at Greer Middle College Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dorman High School at J.L. Mann High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodmont High School at Eastside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Taylors, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
