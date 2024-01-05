If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Greenville County, South Carolina, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Greenville County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Southside Christian High School at First Presbyterian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

6:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: GREENVILLE, SC

GREENVILLE, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillcrest High School at Boiling Springs High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Boiling Springs, SC

Boiling Springs, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Mauldin High School at Byrnes High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Duncan, SC

Duncan, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenville Tech Charter High School at Greer Middle College Charter High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Dorman High School at J.L. Mann High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodmont High School at Eastside High School