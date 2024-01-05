Can we expect Brendan Lemieux lighting the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Brendan Lemieux score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Lemieux stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Lemieux has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Capitals this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Lemieux has no points on the power play.

Lemieux's shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 0.2 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 104 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Lemieux recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Rangers 1 0 1 8:53 Away W 6-1 12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 5:39 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 7:37 Away L 3-2 11/28/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 9:33 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:04 Away W 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:17 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 6:36 Away L 3-0 10/21/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:00 Away L 6-4 10/19/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:44 Away L 7-4 10/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 6:48 Away W 6-3

Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

