Beaufort County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
In Beaufort County, South Carolina, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Beaufort County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Beaufort High School at Philip Simmons High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Charleston, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
