Anderson County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Anderson County, South Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Anderson County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Laurens Academy at Anderson Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Anderson, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodmont High School at Eastside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Taylors, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
