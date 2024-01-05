Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Anderson County, South Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Anderson County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Laurens Academy at Anderson Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

Anderson, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodmont High School at Eastside High School