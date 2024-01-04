The Florida Gators (9-3) will attempt to continue a three-game win run when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The Gamecocks have taken 12 games in a row.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network

South Carolina vs. Florida Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks put up an average of 90.9 points per game, 27.9 more points than the 63.0 the Gators allow.

South Carolina has put together a 12-0 record in games it scores more than 63.0 points.

Florida's record is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 90.9 points.

The Gators average 30.0 more points per game (79.8) than the Gamecocks allow (49.8).

When Florida scores more than 49.8 points, it is 9-3.

When South Carolina allows fewer than 79.8 points, it is 12-0.

The Gators are making 46.2% of their shots from the field, 17.9% higher than the Gamecocks allow to opponents (28.3%).

The Gamecocks' 51.8 shooting percentage from the field is 15.5 higher than the Gators have given up.

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 13.9 PTS, 10.1 REB, 3.3 BLK, 61.7 FG%

13.9 PTS, 10.1 REB, 3.3 BLK, 61.7 FG% Ashlyn Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 2.8 BLK, 59.8 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 2.8 BLK, 59.8 FG% MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

12.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44) Raven Johnson: 8.9 PTS, 5.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 52.6 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

8.9 PTS, 5.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 52.6 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Chloe Kitts: 10.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 52.7 FG%

