Thursday's contest features the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (12-0) and the Florida Gators (9-3) matching up at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-63 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Gamecocks earned a 73-36 win against East Carolina.

South Carolina vs. Florida Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US

South Carolina vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 79, Florida 63

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

On December 10, the Gamecocks picked up their best win of the season, a 78-69 victory over the Utah Utes, who rank No. 15 in the AP's Top 25.

The Gamecocks have four wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the third-most in the nation.

South Carolina has three wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.

South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

78-69 over Utah (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 10

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 6

77-61 on the road over Duke (No. 25) on December 3

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 32) on November 12

65-58 on the road over North Carolina (No. 49) on November 30

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 13.9 PTS, 10.1 REB, 3.3 BLK, 61.7 FG%

13.9 PTS, 10.1 REB, 3.3 BLK, 61.7 FG% Ashlyn Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 2.8 BLK, 59.8 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 2.8 BLK, 59.8 FG% MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

12.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44) Raven Johnson: 8.9 PTS, 5.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 52.6 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

8.9 PTS, 5.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 52.6 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Chloe Kitts: 10.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 52.7 FG%

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 41.1 points per game, with a +494 scoring differential overall. They put up 90.9 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and give up 49.8 per contest (fifth in college basketball).

The Gamecocks are putting up more points at home (100.8 per game) than on the road (77).

South Carolina is allowing fewer points at home (40 per game) than away (54.3).

