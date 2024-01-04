Oconee County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Oconee County, South Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oconee County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wardlaw Academy at Oconee Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Seneca, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.