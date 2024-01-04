The Denver Nuggets (24-11) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to continue a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (16-17) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 234.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -2.5 234.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 234.5 points in 10 of 35 games this season.

Denver's games this season have had an average of 224.9 points, 9.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets are 16-19-0 ATS this season.

Denver has won 22, or 71%, of the 31 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Denver has a record of 22-7, a 75.9% win rate, when it's favored by -140 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Golden State's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 234.5 points in 14 of 33 outings.

Golden State's games this season have had an average of 233.2 points, 1.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

Golden State has a 15-18-0 record against the spread this year.

The Warriors have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win three times (23.1%) in those contests.

This season, Golden State has won three of its 10 games, or 30%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Golden State has a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 10 28.6% 115.1 232 109.8 226.1 226 Warriors 14 42.4% 116.9 232 116.3 226.1 230.3

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over their past 10 contests.

In the Nuggets' past 10 games, they have gone over the total twice.

Denver sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (9-8-0) than it does on the road (7-11-0).

The Nuggets put up only 1.2 fewer points per game (115.1) than the Warriors give up (116.3).

When Denver totals more than 116.3 points, it is 12-5 against the spread and 14-3 overall.

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

Golden State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Warriors have hit the over six times.

Against the spread, Golden State has had better results on the road (9-6-0) than at home (6-12-0).

The Warriors' 116.9 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 109.8 the Nuggets give up.

When it scores more than 109.8 points, Golden State is 13-12 against the spread and 14-11 overall.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Nuggets and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 16-19 14-15 14-21 Warriors 15-18 8-4 19-14

Nuggets vs. Warriors Point Insights

Nuggets Warriors 115.1 Points Scored (PG) 116.9 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 12-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-12 14-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 14-11 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 116.3 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 13-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-8 20-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-6

