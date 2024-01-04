The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Texas State Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Strahan Arena as 9.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 141.5 in the matchup.

Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Strahan Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas State -9.5 141.5

Chanticleers Betting Records & Stats

Coastal Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 141.5 points in eight of 10 games this season.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have had a 158.2-point total on average, 16.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Coastal Carolina has compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

Texas State has been less successful against the spread than Coastal Carolina this year, recording an ATS record of 5-6-0, compared to the 6-4-0 record of Coastal Carolina.

Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas State 2 18.2% 69.6 148.9 69.8 148.6 137.0 Coastal Carolina 8 80% 79.3 148.9 78.8 148.6 152.1

Additional Coastal Carolina Insights & Trends

The Bobcats were 9-13-0 against the spread last year in Sun Belt action.

The Chanticleers average 9.5 more points per game (79.3) than the Bobcats give up to opponents (69.8).

Coastal Carolina is 6-2 against the spread and 3-7 overall when it scores more than 69.8 points.

Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas State 5-6-0 0-0 4-7-0 Coastal Carolina 6-4-0 4-0 6-4-0

Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas State Coastal Carolina 4-10 Home Record 8-8 7-7 Away Record 3-11 1-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 66.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 63.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

