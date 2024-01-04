The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) aim to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the Texas State Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Strahan Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina matchup in this article.

Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas State Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline

Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

When playing as at least 9-point underdogs this year, the Chanticleers have an ATS record of 4-0.

Texas State has compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bobcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of 11 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.