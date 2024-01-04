The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) will try to snap a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Texas State Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Strahan Arena. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Chanticleers' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have given up to their opponents (42.8%).
  • Coastal Carolina is 3-6 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
  • The Bobcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Chanticleers rank 11th.
  • The Chanticleers put up an average of 79.3 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 69.8 the Bobcats allow.
  • Coastal Carolina is 3-7 when it scores more than 69.8 points.

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Coastal Carolina scored more points at home (77.6 per game) than away (68.7) last season.
  • At home, the Chanticleers conceded 68.1 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.9).
  • Coastal Carolina made more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.0%) than on the road (26.8%).

Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 @ Charleston (SC) L 84-81 TD Arena
12/21/2023 N.C. A&T L 85-82 HTC Center
12/30/2023 Troy L 72-65 HTC Center
1/4/2024 @ Texas State - Strahan Arena
1/6/2024 @ Louisiana - Cajundome
1/11/2024 Appalachian State - HTC Center

