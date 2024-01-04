How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) will try to snap a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Texas State Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Strahan Arena. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Coastal Carolina Stats Insights
- The Chanticleers' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have given up to their opponents (42.8%).
- Coastal Carolina is 3-6 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
- The Bobcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Chanticleers rank 11th.
- The Chanticleers put up an average of 79.3 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 69.8 the Bobcats allow.
- Coastal Carolina is 3-7 when it scores more than 69.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Coastal Carolina scored more points at home (77.6 per game) than away (68.7) last season.
- At home, the Chanticleers conceded 68.1 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.9).
- Coastal Carolina made more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.0%) than on the road (26.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|L 84-81
|TD Arena
|12/21/2023
|N.C. A&T
|L 85-82
|HTC Center
|12/30/2023
|Troy
|L 72-65
|HTC Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Texas State
|-
|Strahan Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Louisiana
|-
|Cajundome
|1/11/2024
|Appalachian State
|-
|HTC Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.