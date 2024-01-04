The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) will try to snap a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Texas State Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Strahan Arena. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

The Chanticleers' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have given up to their opponents (42.8%).

Coastal Carolina is 3-6 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.

The Bobcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Chanticleers rank 11th.

The Chanticleers put up an average of 79.3 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 69.8 the Bobcats allow.

Coastal Carolina is 3-7 when it scores more than 69.8 points.

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Coastal Carolina scored more points at home (77.6 per game) than away (68.7) last season.

At home, the Chanticleers conceded 68.1 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.9).

Coastal Carolina made more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.0%) than on the road (26.8%).

Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule