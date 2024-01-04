Thursday's game features the Texas State Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) squaring off at Strahan Arena (on January 4) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-69 win for Texas State.

The game has no set line.

Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Strahan Arena

Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 76, Coastal Carolina 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas State (-6.4)

Texas State (-6.4) Computer Predicted Total: 145.2

Texas State has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Coastal Carolina is 6-4-0. The Bobcats have hit the over in four games, while Chanticleers games have gone over six times.

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights

The Chanticleers have a +6 scoring differential, putting up 79.3 points per game (79th in college basketball) and conceding 78.8 (333rd in college basketball).

Coastal Carolina averages 42.8 rebounds per game (14th in college basketball) while allowing 38.4 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.4 boards per game.

Coastal Carolina connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (179th in college basketball) at a 33.6% rate (183rd in college basketball), compared to the 11.1 per outing its opponents make, shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc.

Coastal Carolina has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (250th in college basketball), 2.2 more than the 10.3 it forces (315th in college basketball).

