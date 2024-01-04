The Hofstra Pride (7-6, 0-0 CAA) are just 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game home win streak when they take on the Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-4, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The over/under is 153.5 for the matchup.

Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Hempstead, New York

Hempstead, New York Venue: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hofstra -2.5 153.5

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

Charleston (SC) has played seven games this season that finished with a combined score over 153.5 points.

Charleston (SC)'s games this season have had an average of 153.1 points, 0.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

Charleston (SC) has gone 4-7-0 ATS this season.

Hofstra has a 6-5-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-7-0 mark from Charleston (SC).

Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hofstra 5 45.5% 77 155.5 71.2 145.7 149.2 Charleston (SC) 7 63.6% 78.5 155.5 74.5 145.7 152.1

Additional Charleston (SC) Insights & Trends

The Pride were 14-4-0 against the spread last year in CAA games.

The Cougars put up an average of 78.5 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 71.2 the Pride allow to opponents.

Charleston (SC) is 4-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall when it scores more than 71.2 points.

Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hofstra 6-5-0 5-2 4-7-0 Charleston (SC) 4-7-0 1-1 7-4-0

Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Hofstra Charleston (SC) 11-2 Home Record 15-1 11-5 Away Record 11-2 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 8-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.3 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.5 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

