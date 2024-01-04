Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 4
The Hofstra Pride (7-6, 0-0 CAA) will host the Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-4, 0-0 CAA) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Hofstra vs. Charleston (SC) matchup.
Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Hofstra Moneyline
|Charleston (SC) Moneyline
Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra Betting Trends
- Charleston (SC) has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.
- The Cougars have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
- Hofstra has covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.
- Pride games have gone over the point total four out of 12 times this season.
Charleston (SC) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- Charleston (SC), based on its national championship odds (+25000), ranks significantly better (69th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (128th).
- The Cougars have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +25000 at the beginning of the season to +25000.
- The implied probability of Charleston (SC) winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.
