How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Hofstra Pride (7-6, 0-0 CAA) welcome in the Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-4, 0-0 CAA) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
- TV: MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Charleston (SC) Stats Insights
- This season, Charleston (SC) has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The Pride are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 14th.
- The Cougars' 78.5 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 71.2 the Pride allow.
- When it scores more than 71.2 points, Charleston (SC) is 8-2.
Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Charleston (SC) put up more points at home (84.3 per game) than away (79.5) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Cougars allowed 2.5 fewer points per game at home (66.8) than on the road (69.3).
- Charleston (SC) knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than away (10.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than away (35.5%).
Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|W 84-81
|TD Arena
|12/21/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|W 89-82
|TD Arena
|12/29/2023
|Montreat
|W 96-59
|TD Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Hofstra
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Stony Brook
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|1/11/2024
|Elon
|-
|TD Arena
