The Hofstra Pride (7-6, 0-0 CAA) welcome in the Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-4, 0-0 CAA) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

TV: MSG

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

This season, Charleston (SC) has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Pride are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 14th.

The Cougars' 78.5 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 71.2 the Pride allow.

When it scores more than 71.2 points, Charleston (SC) is 8-2.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Charleston (SC) put up more points at home (84.3 per game) than away (79.5) last season.

In 2022-23, the Cougars allowed 2.5 fewer points per game at home (66.8) than on the road (69.3).

Charleston (SC) knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than away (10.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than away (35.5%).

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule