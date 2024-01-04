The Hofstra Pride (7-6, 0-0 CAA) welcome in the Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-4, 0-0 CAA) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
  • TV: MSG
Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

  • This season, Charleston (SC) has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Pride are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 14th.
  • The Cougars' 78.5 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 71.2 the Pride allow.
  • When it scores more than 71.2 points, Charleston (SC) is 8-2.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Charleston (SC) put up more points at home (84.3 per game) than away (79.5) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Cougars allowed 2.5 fewer points per game at home (66.8) than on the road (69.3).
  • Charleston (SC) knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than away (10.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than away (35.5%).

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Coastal Carolina W 84-81 TD Arena
12/21/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 89-82 TD Arena
12/29/2023 Montreat W 96-59 TD Arena
1/4/2024 @ Hofstra - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
1/6/2024 @ Stony Brook - Island Federal Credit Union Arena
1/11/2024 Elon - TD Arena

