Thursday's game features the Hofstra Pride (7-6, 0-0 CAA) and the Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-4, 0-0 CAA) squaring off at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena (on January 4) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-74 win for Hofstra.

The game has no set line.

Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra Score Prediction

Prediction: Hofstra 77, Charleston (SC) 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra

Computer Predicted Spread: Hofstra (-3.1)

Hofstra (-3.1) Computer Predicted Total: 150.5

Hofstra is 6-5-0 against the spread, while Charleston (SC)'s ATS record this season is 4-7-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Pride are 4-7-0 and the Cougars are 7-4-0. Hofstra is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games, while Charleston (SC) has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

The Cougars have a +52 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.0 points per game. They're putting up 78.5 points per game, 96th in college basketball, and are giving up 74.5 per contest to rank 266th in college basketball.

The 40.2 rebounds per game Charleston (SC) accumulates rank 49th in college basketball, 2.7 more than the 37.5 its opponents collect.

Charleston (SC) hits 9.7 three-pointers per game (27th in college basketball) at a 30.6% rate (297th in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 per game its opponents make, at a 33.6% rate.

Charleston (SC) has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.8 per game (96th in college basketball) while forcing 12.4 (163rd in college basketball).

