The VMI Keydets (3-10, 0-0 SoCon) will attempt to break an eight-game road losing skid at the Wofford Terriers (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Wofford vs. VMI Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Wofford Stats Insights

The Terriers are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Keydets allow to opponents.

Wofford is 6-4 when it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.

The Terriers are the 55th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Keydets sit at 46th.

The Terriers put up 80.1 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 71.9 the Keydets allow.

Wofford has a 7-3 record when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Wofford Home & Away Comparison

Wofford is posting 91 points per game this year in home games, which is 16 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (75).

Defensively the Terriers have been better in home games this year, giving up 68.8 points per game, compared to 77.7 on the road.

When playing at home, Wofford is averaging 0.5 more threes per game (10.8) than on the road (10.3). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (39.4%) compared to in away games (35.6%).

