The VMI Keydets (3-10, 0-0 SoCon) will attempt to break an eight-game road losing skid at the Wofford Terriers (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wofford vs. VMI Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Wofford Stats Insights

  • The Terriers are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Keydets allow to opponents.
  • Wofford is 6-4 when it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Terriers are the 55th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Keydets sit at 46th.
  • The Terriers put up 80.1 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 71.9 the Keydets allow.
  • Wofford has a 7-3 record when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wofford Home & Away Comparison

  • Wofford is posting 91 points per game this year in home games, which is 16 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (75).
  • Defensively the Terriers have been better in home games this year, giving up 68.8 points per game, compared to 77.7 on the road.
  • When playing at home, Wofford is averaging 0.5 more threes per game (10.8) than on the road (10.3). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (39.4%) compared to in away games (35.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wofford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Kentucky Christian W 105-54 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
12/20/2023 @ Oklahoma State L 76-70 Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/29/2023 Southern Wesleyan W 75-55 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
1/3/2024 VMI - Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
1/6/2024 @ Western Carolina - Ramsey Center
1/10/2024 Mercer - Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.