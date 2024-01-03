How to Watch Wofford vs. VMI on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The VMI Keydets (3-10, 0-0 SoCon) will attempt to break an eight-game road losing skid at the Wofford Terriers (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Wofford vs. VMI Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- Western Carolina vs Citadel (7:00 PM ET | January 3)
- Furman vs UNC Greensboro (7:00 PM ET | January 3)
- Mercer vs East Tennessee State (7:00 PM ET | January 3)
Wofford Stats Insights
- The Terriers are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Keydets allow to opponents.
- Wofford is 6-4 when it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Terriers are the 55th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Keydets sit at 46th.
- The Terriers put up 80.1 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 71.9 the Keydets allow.
- Wofford has a 7-3 record when scoring more than 71.9 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Wofford Home & Away Comparison
- Wofford is posting 91 points per game this year in home games, which is 16 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (75).
- Defensively the Terriers have been better in home games this year, giving up 68.8 points per game, compared to 77.7 on the road.
- When playing at home, Wofford is averaging 0.5 more threes per game (10.8) than on the road (10.3). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (39.4%) compared to in away games (35.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wofford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Kentucky Christian
|W 105-54
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|12/20/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 76-70
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/29/2023
|Southern Wesleyan
|W 75-55
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|1/3/2024
|VMI
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|1/6/2024
|@ Western Carolina
|-
|Ramsey Center
|1/10/2024
|Mercer
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.