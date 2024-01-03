The Longwood Lancers (2-10) will be looking to halt a six-game losing skid when hosting the Winthrop Eagles (6-7) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It will air at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Winthrop Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Winthrop vs. Longwood Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles' 55.8 points per game are 26.3 fewer points than the 82.1 the Lancers give up to opponents.
  • The Lancers record only 0.1 more points per game (61.3) than the Eagles allow (61.2).
  • When Longwood totals more than 61.2 points, it is 2-4.
  • When Winthrop allows fewer than 61.3 points, it is 6-1.
  • The Lancers shoot 35.5% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Eagles allow defensively.
  • The Eagles shoot 36.9% from the field, 8.7% lower than the Lancers concede.

Winthrop Leaders

  • Marissa Gasaway: 9.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 43.0 FG%
  • Jada Ryce: 8.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.1 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)
  • Ronaltha Marc: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)
  • Blessing Okoh: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (11-for-52)
  • Leonor Paisana: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (19-for-65)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Winthrop Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 Georgia State W 65-60 Winthrop Coliseum
12/20/2023 @ North Florida L 55-49 UNF Arena
12/30/2023 @ Florida L 73-36 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/3/2024 @ Longwood - Joan Perry Brock Center
1/6/2024 South Carolina Upstate - Winthrop Coliseum
1/10/2024 Presbyterian - Winthrop Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.