The Longwood Lancers (2-10) will be looking to halt a six-game losing skid when hosting the Winthrop Eagles (6-7) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It will air at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Winthrop Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Winthrop vs. Longwood Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 55.8 points per game are 26.3 fewer points than the 82.1 the Lancers give up to opponents.

The Lancers record only 0.1 more points per game (61.3) than the Eagles allow (61.2).

When Longwood totals more than 61.2 points, it is 2-4.

When Winthrop allows fewer than 61.3 points, it is 6-1.

The Lancers shoot 35.5% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Eagles allow defensively.

The Eagles shoot 36.9% from the field, 8.7% lower than the Lancers concede.

Winthrop Leaders

Marissa Gasaway: 9.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 43.0 FG%

9.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 43.0 FG% Jada Ryce: 8.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.1 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)

8.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.1 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32) Ronaltha Marc: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)

9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15) Blessing Okoh: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (11-for-52)

7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (11-for-52) Leonor Paisana: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (19-for-65)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Winthrop Schedule