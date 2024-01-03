Wednesday's game that pits the Winthrop Eagles (6-7) against the Longwood Lancers (2-10) at Joan Perry Brock Center has a projected final score of 67-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Winthrop, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on January 3.

The Eagles lost their last game 73-36 against Florida on Saturday.

Winthrop vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Winthrop vs. Longwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Winthrop 67, Longwood 62

Winthrop Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Eagles beat the Georgia State Panthers 65-60 on December 14.

The Eagles have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (three).

The Lancers have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (five).

Winthrop 2023-24 Best Wins

65-60 at home over Georgia State (No. 201) on December 14

56-49 over San Jose State (No. 223) on November 25

54-45 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 344) on November 18

Winthrop Leaders

Marissa Gasaway: 9.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 43.0 FG%

9.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 43.0 FG% Jada Ryce: 8.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.1 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)

8.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.1 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32) Ronaltha Marc: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)

9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15) Blessing Okoh: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (11-for-52)

7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (11-for-52) Leonor Paisana: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (19-for-65)

Winthrop Performance Insights

The Eagles have a -71 scoring differential, falling short by 5.4 points per game. They're putting up 55.8 points per game, 323rd in college basketball, and are giving up 61.2 per outing to rank 118th in college basketball.

The Eagles are putting up more points at home (67.8 per game) than away (46.0).

At home, Winthrop concedes 56.7 points per game. On the road, it allows 64.6.

