The Winthrop Eagles (9-6, 0-0 Big South) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Longwood Lancers (12-3, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Winthrop Coliseum. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Winthrop vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Winthrop Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Lancers allow to opponents.

Winthrop has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Eagles are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lancers sit at 25th.

The Eagles average 16.2 more points per game (78.9) than the Lancers allow (62.7).

Winthrop is 9-2 when scoring more than 62.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison

Winthrop is putting up 92.2 points per game at home. In road games, it is averaging 68.9 points per contest.

The Eagles are allowing 62.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 12.8 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (75.0).

Winthrop is draining 7.8 threes per game with a 34.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.1% points better than it is averaging in road games (7.4 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule