How to Watch Winthrop vs. Longwood on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Winthrop Eagles (9-6, 0-0 Big South) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Longwood Lancers (12-3, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Winthrop Coliseum. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Winthrop vs. Longwood Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
- South Carolina Upstate vs UNC Asheville (6:00 PM ET | January 3)
- Presbyterian vs Charleston Southern (7:00 PM ET | January 3)
- High Point vs Radford (7:00 PM ET | January 3)
Winthrop Stats Insights
- The Eagles are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Lancers allow to opponents.
- Winthrop has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lancers sit at 25th.
- The Eagles average 16.2 more points per game (78.9) than the Lancers allow (62.7).
- Winthrop is 9-2 when scoring more than 62.7 points.
Winthrop Home & Away Comparison
- Winthrop is putting up 92.2 points per game at home. In road games, it is averaging 68.9 points per contest.
- The Eagles are allowing 62.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 12.8 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (75.0).
- Winthrop is draining 7.8 threes per game with a 34.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.1% points better than it is averaging in road games (7.4 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).
Winthrop Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 72-62
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Florida State
|L 67-61
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/29/2023
|Toccoa Falls
|W 113-62
|Winthrop Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|Longwood
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ South Carolina Upstate
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Presbyterian
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
