The Winthrop Eagles (9-6, 0-0 Big South) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Longwood Lancers (12-3, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Winthrop Coliseum. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Winthrop vs. Longwood Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Winthrop Stats Insights

  • The Eagles are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Lancers allow to opponents.
  • Winthrop has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lancers sit at 25th.
  • The Eagles average 16.2 more points per game (78.9) than the Lancers allow (62.7).
  • Winthrop is 9-2 when scoring more than 62.7 points.

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison

  • Winthrop is putting up 92.2 points per game at home. In road games, it is averaging 68.9 points per contest.
  • The Eagles are allowing 62.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 12.8 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (75.0).
  • Winthrop is draining 7.8 threes per game with a 34.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.1% points better than it is averaging in road games (7.4 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 @ South Carolina L 72-62 Colonial Life Arena
12/22/2023 @ Florida State L 67-61 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/29/2023 Toccoa Falls W 113-62 Winthrop Coliseum
1/3/2024 Longwood - Winthrop Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ South Carolina Upstate - G.B. Hodge Center
1/10/2024 @ Presbyterian - Templeton Physical Education Center

