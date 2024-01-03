Wednesday's contest between the Winthrop Eagles (9-6, 0-0 Big South) and the Longwood Lancers (12-3, 0-0 Big South) at Winthrop Coliseum has a projected final score of 73-70 based on our computer prediction, with Winthrop securing the victory. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on January 3.

The matchup has no line set.

Winthrop vs. Longwood Game Info & Odds

Winthrop vs. Longwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Winthrop 73, Longwood 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Winthrop vs. Longwood

Computer Predicted Spread: Winthrop (-3.3)

Winthrop (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

Winthrop is 5-7-0 against the spread, while Longwood's ATS record this season is 8-4-0. The Eagles have a 4-8-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Lancers have a record of 8-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over. In the past 10 contests, Winthrop has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Longwood has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Winthrop Performance Insights

The Eagles outscore opponents by 11 points per game (scoring 78.9 points per game to rank 88th in college basketball while giving up 67.9 per contest to rank 110th in college basketball) and have a +166 scoring differential overall.

Winthrop wins the rebound battle by 4.2 boards on average. It records 37.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 138th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.5 per contest.

Winthrop connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (154th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 35.7% from deep while its opponents hit 29.4% from long range.

The Eagles rank 77th in college basketball by averaging 100.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 88th in college basketball, allowing 86 points per 100 possessions.

Winthrop wins the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 11.9 (197th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.1.

