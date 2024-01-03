The UNC Asheville Bulldogs' (6-7) Big South schedule includes Wednesday's game against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8) at G.B. Hodge Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs score an average of 61.2 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 67.5 the Spartans allow to opponents.
  • UNC Asheville is 3-0 when it scores more than 67.5 points.
  • South Carolina Upstate is 4-3 when it allows fewer than 61.2 points.
  • The 57.5 points per game the Spartans score are just 2.6 more points than the Bulldogs allow (54.9).
  • South Carolina Upstate has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 54.9 points.
  • UNC Asheville is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 57.5 points.
  • The Spartans shoot 39.6% from the field, 2.8% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
  • The Bulldogs' 36.8 shooting percentage is 4.4 lower than the Spartans have given up.

South Carolina Upstate Leaders

  • Isabell West: 10.7 PTS, 60.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)
  • Trinity Johnson: 7.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 26.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
  • AC Markham: 5.5 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12)
  • Rebekah Gordon: 9.5 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
  • Jeni Levine: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Upstate Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Furman W 61-58 G.B. Hodge Center
12/18/2023 UNC Greensboro L 56-53 G.B. Hodge Center
12/20/2023 @ Georgia Tech L 81-50 Hank McCamish Pavilion
1/3/2024 UNC Asheville - G.B. Hodge Center
1/6/2024 @ Winthrop - Winthrop Coliseum
1/13/2024 Charleston Southern - G.B. Hodge Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.