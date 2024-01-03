How to Watch the South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UNC Asheville Bulldogs' (6-7) Big South schedule includes Wednesday's game against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8) at G.B. Hodge Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.
South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs score an average of 61.2 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 67.5 the Spartans allow to opponents.
- UNC Asheville is 3-0 when it scores more than 67.5 points.
- South Carolina Upstate is 4-3 when it allows fewer than 61.2 points.
- The 57.5 points per game the Spartans score are just 2.6 more points than the Bulldogs allow (54.9).
- South Carolina Upstate has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 54.9 points.
- UNC Asheville is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 57.5 points.
- The Spartans shoot 39.6% from the field, 2.8% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
- The Bulldogs' 36.8 shooting percentage is 4.4 lower than the Spartans have given up.
South Carolina Upstate Leaders
- Isabell West: 10.7 PTS, 60.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)
- Trinity Johnson: 7.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 26.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- AC Markham: 5.5 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12)
- Rebekah Gordon: 9.5 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
- Jeni Levine: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
South Carolina Upstate Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Furman
|W 61-58
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/18/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|L 56-53
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 81-50
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|UNC Asheville
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Winthrop
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Charleston Southern
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
