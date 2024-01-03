The UNC Asheville Bulldogs' (6-7) Big South schedule includes Wednesday's game against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8) at G.B. Hodge Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score an average of 61.2 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 67.5 the Spartans allow to opponents.

UNC Asheville is 3-0 when it scores more than 67.5 points.

South Carolina Upstate is 4-3 when it allows fewer than 61.2 points.

The 57.5 points per game the Spartans score are just 2.6 more points than the Bulldogs allow (54.9).

South Carolina Upstate has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 54.9 points.

UNC Asheville is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 57.5 points.

The Spartans shoot 39.6% from the field, 2.8% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.

The Bulldogs' 36.8 shooting percentage is 4.4 lower than the Spartans have given up.

South Carolina Upstate Leaders

Isabell West: 10.7 PTS, 60.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

10.7 PTS, 60.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Trinity Johnson: 7.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 26.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

7.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 26.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) AC Markham: 5.5 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12)

5.5 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12) Rebekah Gordon: 9.5 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

9.5 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Jeni Levine: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

South Carolina Upstate Schedule