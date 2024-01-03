Big South opponents meet when the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-7, 0-0 Big South) host the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8, 0-0 Big South) at Kimmel Arena, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The Bulldogs are 10.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup has an over/under set at 142.5 points.

South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Venue: Kimmel Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Asheville -10.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spartans Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina Upstate has combined with its opponents to score more than 142.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

South Carolina Upstate has a 142.8-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 0.3 more points than this game's point total.

South Carolina Upstate's ATS record is 4-6-0 this season.

South Carolina Upstate has won in two of the 10 contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

This season, the Spartans have won one of their five games when they're the underdog by at least +425 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that South Carolina Upstate has a 19% chance of pulling out a win.

South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Asheville 8 88.9% 81.7 153.9 74.9 145.4 152.3 South Carolina Upstate 3 30% 72.2 153.9 70.5 145.4 143.3

Additional South Carolina Upstate Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs had 11 wins in 18 games against the spread last year in Big South games.

The Spartans score an average of 72.2 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 74.9 the Bulldogs allow.

South Carolina Upstate has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 5-1 overall record in games it scores more than 74.9 points.

South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Asheville 2-7-0 0-1 6-3-0 South Carolina Upstate 4-6-0 3-2 3-7-0

South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville Home/Away Splits

UNC Asheville South Carolina Upstate 5-1 Home Record 3-2 0-4 Away Record 2-6 1-2-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 1-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-4-0 92 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-6-0

