The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8) face the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-7) in a clash of Big South squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch

Isabell West: 10.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Trinity Johnson: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK AC Markham: 5.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

5.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Rebekah Gordon: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jeni Levine: 7.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 13.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaila Lee: 7.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Lalmani Simmons: 12.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Mallory Bruce: 7.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jamaya Blanks: 5.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

