South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville January 3 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big South schedule includes the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-6, 0-0 Big South) against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-7, 0-0 Big South), at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other South Carolina Upstate Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch
- Ahmir Langlais: 10.2 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Trae Broadnax: 12.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Bailey: 12.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordyn Surratt: 4.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Nick Alves: 6.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UNC Asheville Players to Watch
- Drew Pember: 18.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Josh Banks: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nicholas McMullen: 8.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Fletcher Abee: 12.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Caleb Burgess: 5.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville Stat Comparison
|UNC Asheville Rank
|UNC Asheville AVG
|South Carolina Upstate AVG
|South Carolina Upstate Rank
|50th
|82.1
|Points Scored
|71.3
|268th
|282nd
|75
|Points Allowed
|70.8
|178th
|229th
|35.5
|Rebounds
|33.5
|298th
|116th
|10
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|247th
|58th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|8.4
|94th
|32nd
|17.3
|Assists
|13.3
|200th
|211th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|11.6
|165th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.