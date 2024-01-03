Wednesday's Big South slate will see the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-7, 0-0 Big South) hit the court against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8, 0-0 Big South) at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville Betting Trends

South Carolina Upstate has put together a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

When playing as at least 9-point underdogs this year, the Spartans have an ATS record of 3-2.

UNC Asheville has put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Bulldogs' 12 games have hit the over.

