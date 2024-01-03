The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-7, 0-0 Big South) are home in Big South play versus the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET.

South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

  • The Spartans are shooting 43.6% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 43.1% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, South Carolina Upstate has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.1% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 282nd.
  • The Spartans put up an average of 72.2 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 74.9 the Bulldogs give up.
  • South Carolina Upstate has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 74.9 points.

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison

  • South Carolina Upstate averages 82.2 points per game at home, and 66.0 away.
  • At home, the Spartans concede 64.4 points per game. On the road, they give up 74.4.
  • South Carolina Upstate drains fewer 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than on the road (8.5). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (34.9%).

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Western Carolina L 70-53 G.B. Hodge Center
12/21/2023 @ Davidson L 62-59 John M. Belk Arena
12/30/2023 Coker W 96-76 G.B. Hodge Center
1/3/2024 @ UNC Asheville - Kimmel Arena
1/6/2024 Winthrop - G.B. Hodge Center
1/13/2024 @ Charleston Southern - The Buc Dome

