The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-7, 0-0 Big South) are home in Big South play versus the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET.

South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

The Spartans are shooting 43.6% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 43.1% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

This season, South Carolina Upstate has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.1% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 282nd.

The Spartans put up an average of 72.2 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 74.9 the Bulldogs give up.

South Carolina Upstate has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 74.9 points.

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison

South Carolina Upstate averages 82.2 points per game at home, and 66.0 away.

At home, the Spartans concede 64.4 points per game. On the road, they give up 74.4.

South Carolina Upstate drains fewer 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than on the road (8.5). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (34.9%).

