The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-10) hope to halt a seven-game road losing skid at the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-6) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison

  • The Buccaneers put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (58.5) than the Blue Hose allow their opponents to score (60.9).
  • When it scores more than 60.9 points, Charleston Southern is 3-2.
  • Presbyterian is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.5 points.
  • The 60.2 points per game the Blue Hose score are 13 fewer points than the Buccaneers allow (73.2).
  • Presbyterian has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 73.2 points.
  • Charleston Southern has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 60.2 points.
  • This year the Blue Hose are shooting 39% from the field, 2.4% lower than the Buccaneers concede.
  • The Buccaneers make 38.1% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% more than the Blue Hose's defensive field-goal percentage.

Presbyterian Leaders

  • Bryanna Brady: 12.7 PTS, 55.9 FG%
  • Tilda Sjokvist: 11.3 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (26-for-83)
  • Mara Neira: 12.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (29-for-85)
  • Christina Kline: 4.9 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (11-for-44)
  • Ashley Carrillo: 5.1 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

Presbyterian Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Eastern Washington L 92-51 South Point Arena
12/22/2023 Wright State L 66-61 South Point Arena
12/31/2023 Columbia (SC) W 63-52 Templeton Physical Education Center
1/3/2024 Charleston Southern - Templeton Physical Education Center
1/6/2024 @ UNC Asheville - Kimmel Arena
1/10/2024 @ Winthrop - Winthrop Coliseum

