How to Watch the Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-10) hope to halt a seven-game road losing skid at the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-6) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison
- The Buccaneers put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (58.5) than the Blue Hose allow their opponents to score (60.9).
- When it scores more than 60.9 points, Charleston Southern is 3-2.
- Presbyterian is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.5 points.
- The 60.2 points per game the Blue Hose score are 13 fewer points than the Buccaneers allow (73.2).
- Presbyterian has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 73.2 points.
- Charleston Southern has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 60.2 points.
- This year the Blue Hose are shooting 39% from the field, 2.4% lower than the Buccaneers concede.
- The Buccaneers make 38.1% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% more than the Blue Hose's defensive field-goal percentage.
Presbyterian Leaders
- Bryanna Brady: 12.7 PTS, 55.9 FG%
- Tilda Sjokvist: 11.3 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (26-for-83)
- Mara Neira: 12.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (29-for-85)
- Christina Kline: 4.9 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (11-for-44)
- Ashley Carrillo: 5.1 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
Presbyterian Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Eastern Washington
|L 92-51
|South Point Arena
|12/22/2023
|Wright State
|L 66-61
|South Point Arena
|12/31/2023
|Columbia (SC)
|W 63-52
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|1/3/2024
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|1/6/2024
|@ UNC Asheville
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Winthrop
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
