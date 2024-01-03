The Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-7, 0-0 Big South) visit the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-9, 0-0 Big South) in a matchup of Big South teams at The Buc Dome, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The Blue Hose are 1.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup has a point total of 141.5.

Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: North Charleston, South Carolina

North Charleston, South Carolina Venue: The Buc Dome

Favorite Spread Over/Under Presbyterian -1.5 141.5

Presbyterian Betting Records & Stats

Presbyterian and its opponents have combined to score more than 141.5 points in eight of 12 games this season.

The average total in Presbyterian's contests this year is 150.6, 9.1 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Blue Hose have put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread.

This season, Presbyterian has been favored five times and won three of those games.

The Blue Hose have entered five games this season favored by -125 or more and are 3-2 in those contests.

Presbyterian has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Presbyterian 8 66.7% 78.3 149.1 72.3 148.3 144 Charleston Southern 4 40% 70.8 149.1 76.0 148.3 143.3

Additional Presbyterian Insights & Trends

Presbyterian put together a 7-9-0 ATS record in conference games last year.

The Blue Hose score 78.3 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 76.0 the Buccaneers give up.

When Presbyterian puts up more than 76.0 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Presbyterian 5-7-0 2-3 7-5-0 Charleston Southern 3-7-0 3-5 4-6-0

Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Home/Away Splits

Presbyterian Charleston Southern 4-3 Home Record 4-2 3-3 Away Record 0-7 1-3-0 Home ATS Record 0-3-0 4-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-4-0 85.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.2 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.3 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 3-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-4-0

