How to Watch Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-7, 0-0 Big South) travel in Big South action versus the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-9, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
- South Carolina Upstate vs UNC Asheville (6:00 PM ET | January 3)
- Longwood vs Winthrop (6:30 PM ET | January 3)
- High Point vs Radford (7:00 PM ET | January 3)
Presbyterian Stats Insights
- The Blue Hose are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Buccaneers allow to opponents.
- In games Presbyterian shoots better than 46.1% from the field, it is 6-3 overall.
- The Blue Hose are the 248th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers sit at 322nd.
- The Blue Hose put up 78.3 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 76 the Buccaneers give up.
- When Presbyterian puts up more than 76 points, it is 5-2.
Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Presbyterian is putting up 13.6 more points per game (85.6) than it is in away games (72).
- Defensively the Blue Hose have played better in home games this season, ceding 68.3 points per game, compared to 75.2 away from home.
- When it comes to total threes made, Presbyterian has fared better when playing at home this season, making 7.1 per game, compared to 6 away from home. Meanwhile, it has produced a 33.6% three-point percentage in home games and a 34.3% clip away from home.
Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Furman
|L 76-61
|Timmons Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|L 91-68
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|JWU Charlotte
|W 91-67
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Charleston Southern
|-
|The Buc Dome
|1/6/2024
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|1/10/2024
|Winthrop
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
