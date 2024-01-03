The Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-7, 0-0 Big South) travel in Big South action versus the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-9, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Presbyterian Stats Insights

The Blue Hose are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Buccaneers allow to opponents.

In games Presbyterian shoots better than 46.1% from the field, it is 6-3 overall.

The Blue Hose are the 248th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers sit at 322nd.

The Blue Hose put up 78.3 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 76 the Buccaneers give up.

When Presbyterian puts up more than 76 points, it is 5-2.

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Presbyterian is putting up 13.6 more points per game (85.6) than it is in away games (72).

Defensively the Blue Hose have played better in home games this season, ceding 68.3 points per game, compared to 75.2 away from home.

When it comes to total threes made, Presbyterian has fared better when playing at home this season, making 7.1 per game, compared to 6 away from home. Meanwhile, it has produced a 33.6% three-point percentage in home games and a 34.3% clip away from home.

