Wednesday's contest features the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-9, 0-0 Big South) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-7, 0-0 Big South) facing off at The Buc Dome in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 73-71 victory for Charleston Southern according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: North Charleston, South Carolina

North Charleston, South Carolina Venue: The Buc Dome

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston Southern 73, Presbyterian 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Charleston Southern (-1.9)

Charleston Southern (-1.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.5

Charleston Southern has a 3-7-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Presbyterian, who is 5-7-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Buccaneers are 4-6-0 and the Blue Hose are 7-5-0. In the past 10 games, Charleston Southern is 3-7 against the spread and 1-9 overall while Presbyterian has gone 3-7 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Big South Predictions

Presbyterian Performance Insights

The Blue Hose put up 78.3 points per game (103rd in college basketball) while giving up 72.3 per outing (215th in college basketball). They have a +91 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.0 points per game.

Presbyterian wins the rebound battle by 1.4 boards on average. It records 35.0 rebounds per game, 248th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.6.

Presbyterian hits 6.8 three-pointers per game (247th in college basketball) at a 34.9% rate (124th in college basketball), compared to the 6.9 its opponents make, shooting 32.9% from deep.

Presbyterian has committed 1.8 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.3 (137th in college basketball) while forcing 13.1 (105th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.