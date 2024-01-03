We have four matches on the LaLiga menu Wednesday, and anytime goal scorer odds for players from around the league are listed below.

Top LaLiga Goal Scorer Odds Today

Rodrygo, Real Madrid (+105)

Opponent: RCD Mallorca

RCD Mallorca Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 7

Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid (+115)

Opponent: RCD Mallorca

RCD Mallorca Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 13

Joselu, Real Madrid (+120)

Opponent: RCD Mallorca

RCD Mallorca Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 5

Artem Dovbyk, Girona FC (+120)

Opponent: Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 11

Cristhian Stuani, Girona FC (+130)

Opponent: Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 6

Brahim Diaz, Real Madrid (+150)

Opponent: RCD Mallorca

RCD Mallorca Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 3

Jorgen Strand Larsen, RC Celta de Vigo (+150)

Opponent: Real Betis

Real Betis Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 7

Alvaro Morata, Atletico Madrid (+160)

Opponent: Girona FC

Girona FC Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 9

Memphis Depay, Atletico Madrid (+160)

Opponent: Girona FC

Girona FC Games Played: 10

10 Goals: 2

Gonzalo García Torres, Real Madrid (+160)

Opponent: RCD Mallorca

RCD Mallorca Games Played: 6

6 Goals: 0

Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid (+170)

Opponent: Girona FC

Girona FC Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 11

Iago Aspas, RC Celta de Vigo (+185)

Opponent: Real Betis

Real Betis Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 1

Anastasios Douvikas, RC Celta de Vigo (+185)

Opponent: Real Betis

Real Betis Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 3

Borja Iglesias, Real Betis (+200)

Opponent: RC Celta de Vigo

RC Celta de Vigo Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 0

Arda Guler, Real Madrid (+200)

Opponent: RCD Mallorca

Today's LaLiga Games

Matchup Kick-off TV Channel Cadiz CF @ Granada CF 11:00 AM, ET Watch on ESPN+! Real Betis @ RC Celta de Vigo 1:15 PM, ET Watch on ESPN+! RCD Mallorca @ Real Madrid 1:15 PM, ET Watch on ESPN+! Atletico Madrid @ Girona FC 3:30 PM, ET Watch on ESPN+!

