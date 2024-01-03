Wednesday's SoCon slate includes the UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-3, 0-0 SoCon) facing the Furman Paladins (6-6, 0-0 SoCon) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Furman vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information

Furman Players to Watch

  • JP Pegues: 18.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Pjay Smith Jr.: 11.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Carter Whitt: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Garrett Hien: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Marcus Foster: 19.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

  • Mikeal Brown-Jones: 19.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Kobe Langley: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 6.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Keyshaun Langley: 14.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Donovan Atwell: 12.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Breath: 5.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Furman vs. UNC Greensboro Stat Comparison

UNC Greensboro Rank UNC Greensboro AVG Furman AVG Furman Rank
129th 77.2 Points Scored 85.6 18th
187th 71.1 Points Allowed 80.3 346th
201st 36.3 Rebounds 39.8 61st
203rd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 9.8 130th
21st 10.1 3pt Made 10.2 15th
152nd 14.0 Assists 18.6 13th
17th 9.2 Turnovers 14.2 329th

