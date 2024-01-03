Furman vs. UNC Greensboro January 3 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's SoCon slate includes the UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-3, 0-0 SoCon) facing the Furman Paladins (6-6, 0-0 SoCon) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Furman vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Furman Players to Watch
- JP Pegues: 18.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Pjay Smith Jr.: 11.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Carter Whitt: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Garrett Hien: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Marcus Foster: 19.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
UNC Greensboro Players to Watch
- Mikeal Brown-Jones: 19.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Kobe Langley: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 6.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Keyshaun Langley: 14.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Donovan Atwell: 12.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Breath: 5.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Furman vs. UNC Greensboro Stat Comparison
|UNC Greensboro Rank
|UNC Greensboro AVG
|Furman AVG
|Furman Rank
|129th
|77.2
|Points Scored
|85.6
|18th
|187th
|71.1
|Points Allowed
|80.3
|346th
|201st
|36.3
|Rebounds
|39.8
|61st
|203rd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|130th
|21st
|10.1
|3pt Made
|10.2
|15th
|152nd
|14.0
|Assists
|18.6
|13th
|17th
|9.2
|Turnovers
|14.2
|329th
