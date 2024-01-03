The Furman Paladins (6-7, 0-0 SoCon) travel to face the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-4, 0-0 SoCon) after dropping five road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Furman vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Furman Stats Insights

The Paladins are shooting 46.9% from the field, 7.4% higher than the 39.5% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Furman has a 6-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.

The Spartans are the rebounding team in the country, the Paladins rank 122nd.

The Paladins put up 14.6 more points per game (84.7) than the Spartans give up to opponents (70.1).

Furman has put together a 6-6 record in games it scores more than 70.1 points.

Furman Home & Away Comparison

Furman averages 86.5 points per game at home, and 87 away.

In 2023-24 the Paladins are conceding 24 fewer points per game at home (70) than away (94).

At home, Furman drains 8.2 trifectas per game, 4.1 fewer than it averages away (12.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (27.7%) than away (40.2%) too.

Furman Upcoming Schedule