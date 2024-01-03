How to Watch Furman vs. UNC Greensboro on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Furman Paladins (6-7, 0-0 SoCon) travel to face the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-4, 0-0 SoCon) after dropping five road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Furman vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- Mercer vs East Tennessee State (7:00 PM ET | January 3)
- VMI vs Wofford (7:00 PM ET | January 3)
- Western Carolina vs Citadel (7:00 PM ET | January 3)
Furman Stats Insights
- The Paladins are shooting 46.9% from the field, 7.4% higher than the 39.5% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Furman has a 6-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.
- The Spartans are the rebounding team in the country, the Paladins rank 122nd.
- The Paladins put up 14.6 more points per game (84.7) than the Spartans give up to opponents (70.1).
- Furman has put together a 6-6 record in games it scores more than 70.1 points.
Furman Home & Away Comparison
- Furman averages 86.5 points per game at home, and 87 away.
- In 2023-24 the Paladins are conceding 24 fewer points per game at home (70) than away (94).
- At home, Furman drains 8.2 trifectas per game, 4.1 fewer than it averages away (12.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (27.7%) than away (40.2%) too.
Furman Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|@ Tulane
|L 117-110
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Presbyterian
|W 76-61
|Timmons Arena
|12/30/2023
|Anderson (SC)
|L 79-74
|Timmons Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ UNC Greensboro
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|1/10/2024
|Citadel
|-
|Timmons Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.