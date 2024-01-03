The Furman Paladins (6-7, 0-0 SoCon) travel to face the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-4, 0-0 SoCon) after dropping five road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Furman vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Furman Stats Insights

  • The Paladins are shooting 46.9% from the field, 7.4% higher than the 39.5% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Furman has a 6-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the rebounding team in the country, the Paladins rank 122nd.
  • The Paladins put up 14.6 more points per game (84.7) than the Spartans give up to opponents (70.1).
  • Furman has put together a 6-6 record in games it scores more than 70.1 points.

Furman Home & Away Comparison

  • Furman averages 86.5 points per game at home, and 87 away.
  • In 2023-24 the Paladins are conceding 24 fewer points per game at home (70) than away (94).
  • At home, Furman drains 8.2 trifectas per game, 4.1 fewer than it averages away (12.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (27.7%) than away (40.2%) too.

Furman Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 @ Tulane L 117-110 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Presbyterian W 76-61 Timmons Arena
12/30/2023 Anderson (SC) L 79-74 Timmons Arena
1/3/2024 @ UNC Greensboro - Greensboro Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena
1/10/2024 Citadel - Timmons Arena

