Wednesday's contest between the Furman Paladins (6-7, 0-0 SoCon) and the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-4, 0-0 SoCon) at Greensboro Coliseum should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-78, with Furman taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Furman vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Furman vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 79, UNC Greensboro 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Furman vs. UNC Greensboro

Computer Predicted Spread: Furman (-0.6)

Furman (-0.6) Computer Predicted Total: 156.5

UNC Greensboro is 3-7-0 against the spread, while Furman's ATS record this season is 3-6-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Spartans are 7-3-0 and the Paladins are 7-2-0. UNC Greensboro is 3-7 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 games, while Furman has gone 3-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Furman Performance Insights

The Paladins are outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game, with a +59 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.7 points per game (21st in college basketball) and give up 80.2 per outing (345th in college basketball).

The 39.8 rebounds per game Furman accumulates rank 60th in the country, 4.3 more than the 35.5 its opponents pull down.

Furman knocks down 9.5 three-pointers per game (37th in college basketball) while shooting 31.6% from deep (268th in college basketball). It is making 2.0 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.5 per game at 34.6%.

Furman has committed 14.3 turnovers per game (337th in college basketball), 2.4 more than the 11.9 it forces (194th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.