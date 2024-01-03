How to Watch the Coastal Carolina vs. Southern Miss Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Southern Miss Eagles (7-4) will look to break a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-8) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at HTC Center. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Coastal Carolina vs. Southern Miss Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles score an average of 69.8 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 73.4 the Chanticleers allow to opponents.
- Southern Miss has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 73.4 points.
- Coastal Carolina is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 69.8 points.
- The Chanticleers put up 5.3 more points per game (65.9) than the Eagles give up (60.6).
- Coastal Carolina has a 5-4 record when putting up more than 60.6 points.
- Southern Miss is 7-0 when giving up fewer than 65.9 points.
- The Chanticleers are making 39.6% of their shots from the field, 3.4% higher than the Eagles concede to opponents (36.2%).
- The Eagles' 44.6 shooting percentage from the field is 3.2 higher than the Chanticleers have given up.
Coastal Carolina Leaders
- Makaila Cange: 12.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 60.0 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
- Arin Freeman: 11.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.1 FG%
- Deaja Richardson: 15.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.4 FG%, 28.7 3PT% (27-for-94)
- Alancia Ramsey: 8.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 39.3 FG%
- Zaria Hurston: 4.9 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
Coastal Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Chattanooga
|W 53-49
|Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
|12/21/2023
|Michigan State
|L 105-66
|Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
|12/30/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|L 81-73
|First National Bank Arena
|1/3/2024
|Southern Miss
|-
|HTC Center
|1/6/2024
|Troy
|-
|HTC Center
|1/10/2024
|Old Dominion
|-
|HTC Center
