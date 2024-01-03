Coastal Carolina vs. Southern Miss Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 3
Wednesday's contest features the Southern Miss Eagles (7-4) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-8) facing off at HTC Center (on January 3) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-66 win for Southern Miss, who is a small favorite based on our model.
In their last game on Saturday, the Chanticleers suffered an 81-73 loss to Arkansas State.
Coastal Carolina vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Coastal Carolina vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern Miss 70, Coastal Carolina 66
Coastal Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Chanticleers captured their best win of the season on December 20, when they took down the Chattanooga Mocs, who rank No. 107 in our computer rankings, 53-49.
- The Chanticleers have four losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.
Coastal Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins
- 53-49 over Chattanooga (No. 107) on December 20
- 78-72 on the road over Furman (No. 262) on November 18
- 78-60 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 319) on November 22
- 73-61 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 344) on November 15
- 73-59 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 350) on November 26
Coastal Carolina Leaders
- Makaila Cange: 12.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 60.0 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
- Arin Freeman: 11.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.1 FG%
- Deaja Richardson: 15.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.4 FG%, 28.7 3PT% (27-for-94)
- Alancia Ramsey: 8.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 39.3 FG%
- Zaria Hurston: 4.9 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
Coastal Carolina Performance Insights
- The Chanticleers have a -106 scoring differential, falling short by 7.5 points per game. They're putting up 65.9 points per game to rank 188th in college basketball and are allowing 73.4 per outing to rank 321st in college basketball.
