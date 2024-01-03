Clemson vs. Miami (FL): Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 3
The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will attempt to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Watsco Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Miami (FL) matchup.
Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-1.5)
|155.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-1.5)
|155.5
|-118
|-102
Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- Clemson has compiled an 8-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 12 times this season.
- Miami (FL) is 7-5-0 ATS this year.
- The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 12 times this season.
Clemson Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +7500
- Clemson is 34th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (17th-best).
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Tigers have experienced the fourth-biggest change this season, improving from +20000 at the beginning to +7500.
- The implied probability of Clemson winning the national championship, based on its +7500 moneyline odds, is 1.3%.
Miami (FL) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Sportsbooks have moved the Hurricanes' national championship odds down from +3000 at the start of the season to +5000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 27th-biggest change.
- Miami (FL)'s chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2%.
