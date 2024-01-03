The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) aim to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Clemson vs. Miami (FL) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Clemson has covered eight times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 12 times this season.

Miami (FL) is 7-5-0 ATS this year.

A total of seven Hurricanes games this year have gone over the point total.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7500

+7500 Sportsbooks rate Clemson much lower (34th in the country) than the computer rankings do (17th-best).

Oddsmakers have moved the Tigers' national championship odds up from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +7500. Among all teams in the country, that is the fourth-biggest change.

Clemson has a 1.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 The Hurricanes have experienced the 27th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +3000 at the start of the season to +5000.

With odds of +5000, Miami (FL) has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

