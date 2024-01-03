The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Clemson Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tigers have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Hurricanes' opponents have made.
  • In games Clemson shoots higher than 41.3% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.
  • The Hurricanes are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 81st.
  • The 82.3 points per game the Tigers put up are 12.5 more points than the Hurricanes allow (69.8).
  • Clemson is 10-1 when scoring more than 69.8 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Clemson fared better in home games last year, posting 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.8 per game in road games.
  • At home, the Tigers allowed 7.9 fewer points per game (65.2) than in road games (73.1).
  • At home, Clemson averaged 1.8 more treys per game (9.1) than away from home (7.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.8%) compared to in road games (33.2%).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Memphis L 79-77 FedExForum
12/22/2023 Queens W 109-79 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/29/2023 Radford W 93-58 Littlejohn Coliseum
1/3/2024 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center
1/6/2024 North Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum
1/10/2024 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum

