The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Clemson Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Hurricanes' opponents have made.

In games Clemson shoots higher than 41.3% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.

The Hurricanes are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 81st.

The 82.3 points per game the Tigers put up are 12.5 more points than the Hurricanes allow (69.8).

Clemson is 10-1 when scoring more than 69.8 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Clemson fared better in home games last year, posting 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.8 per game in road games.

At home, the Tigers allowed 7.9 fewer points per game (65.2) than in road games (73.1).

At home, Clemson averaged 1.8 more treys per game (9.1) than away from home (7.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.8%) compared to in road games (33.2%).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule