How to Watch Clemson vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Georgia Tech vs Florida State (7:00 PM ET | January 3)
- Louisville vs Virginia (7:00 PM ET | January 3)
Clemson Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Hurricanes' opponents have made.
- In games Clemson shoots higher than 41.3% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.
- The Hurricanes are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 81st.
- The 82.3 points per game the Tigers put up are 12.5 more points than the Hurricanes allow (69.8).
- Clemson is 10-1 when scoring more than 69.8 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Clemson fared better in home games last year, posting 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.8 per game in road games.
- At home, the Tigers allowed 7.9 fewer points per game (65.2) than in road games (73.1).
- At home, Clemson averaged 1.8 more treys per game (9.1) than away from home (7.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.8%) compared to in road games (33.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 79-77
|FedExForum
|12/22/2023
|Queens
|W 109-79
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|Radford
|W 93-58
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/6/2024
|North Carolina
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.